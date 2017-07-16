Edible Science
Edible Science
Sundays, July 2 - August 13, 12:30 pmWhy do marshmallows turn brown in the campfire? Why is pizza dough stretchy? How do we make maple syrup? As part of our Market Madness programs, discover the answers to these yummy questions in our new Edible Science series as we create, cook, concoct, and eat! We'll have a new topic each week so definitely mark your calendars for August 13, for our annual celebration of National S'mores Day. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
Sunday, 16 July, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Sunday, 02 July, 2017
- Sunday, 09 July, 2017
- Sunday, 16 July, 2017
- Sunday, 23 July, 2017
- Sunday, 30 July, 2017
Contact:Scott Smith
Phone: 2039776538
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:See Details
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...