Edible Science

Sundays, July 2 - August 13, 12:30 pmWhy do marshmallows turn brown in the campfire? Why is pizza dough stretchy? How do we make maple syrup? As part of our Market Madness programs, discover the answers to these yummy questions in our new Edible Science series as we create, cook, concoct, and eat! We'll have a new topic each week so definitely mark your calendars for August 13, for our annual celebration of National S'mores Day. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.