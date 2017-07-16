Sunday Salon: What to Wear? How the Bride Decides
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
Legendary Textile Conservator and FIT Professor June Burns Bové will present, What to wear? How the Bride Decides, a talk on the fashion and social history of the wedding dress.
“Museum catalogers are usually happy to be assigned a wedding dress; the date is very certain,” Ms. Bové said, “But that is the only certainty, for the very act of saving the dress is proof of its value to the woman who wore it. It tells about her sense of style, her economic circumstances, and her social environment.”
Sunday, 16 July, 2017
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 12038389799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Members: $15; Non-Members: $20
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.