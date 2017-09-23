Exhibit: Eco Visions

Twenty new paintings by Connecticut artist Jan Dilenschneider will be featured in an exhibition entitled, Eco Visions. The exhibition will be curated by Gail Ingis.

Ms. Dilenschneider’s works have been successfully featured for the last four years at the prestigious Galerie Pierre-Alain Challier in the historic Le Marais district in Paris. Ms. Dilenschneider is the only living American artist to have her work on display at the Grand Palais in Paris. In the past year, her exhibitions have been featured at the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts Sill House Gallery and at the Bellarmine Museum in Fairfield, Conn, where she broke attendance records. Each of these exhibitions were solo shows.