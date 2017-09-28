Eco Visions Reception
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Join us for the reception of Eco Visions with twenty new paintings by Connecticut artist Jan Dilenschneider
Thursday, 28 September, 2017
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 12038389799
Cost:Members: $5; Non-Members $10
