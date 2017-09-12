Barts Tree Service Comedy Series

ANDREW DICE CLAY is proud to be one of America’s most controversial and outrageous comics. When he released his debut album, Dice, the parental advisory label simply read “Warning: This album is offensive.” Clay’s rise to fame was nothing less than meteoric; he became the first comedian to sell out Madison Square Garden two nights in a row and was the only performer ever “Banned For Life from MTV.” Over the last few years, Clay’s career has experienced a resurgence, most notably when he starred to great critical acclaim alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, his recurring role on the final season of Entourage and Martin Scorsese’s Vinyl. His other notable TV credit is The Celebrity Apprentice, where he is proud to have been the first celebrity thrown off the show. Clay has released numerous best-selling DVDs (No Apologies and Dice Rules!) and a string of multi-gold and platinum selling CDs (The Day The Laughter Died and Face Down, Ass Up). Dice also starred in several one-hour HBO and Showtime stand-up specials including The Diceman Cometh and Indestructible. In 2015, Simon & Schuster published Clay’s brutally honest autobiography “The Filthy Truth.” This coming summer, you can see Andrew Dice Clay on Sunday nights in the second season of his Showtime series, Dice. And come 2018, you’ll be seeing him in his next big film, A Star Is Born.