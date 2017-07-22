Poet and publisher Gian Lombardo to speak at summer writer’s retreat

June 26, 2017 (East Lyme, CT) – Poet and publisher Gian Lombardo of East Lyme will be the featured guest speaker on July 22nd at the Creating A Writing Life Retreat for Emerging Writers. Celebrating its 11th summer season of empowering writers, the program is presented each year by award winning freelance writer and Community Minister at Niantic Community Church, Patricia Ann Chaffee and features experts in the field of literary arts.

Lombardo has published six collections of prose poetry and teaches book and magazine publishing at Emerson College where he is Senior Publisher-in-Residence. He also directs Quale Press.

Chaffee has been presenting these programs based on her own unconventional journey to the writing life, for over a decade. “I call these gatherings “retreats for emerging writers,” but I think we are all emerging in different ways,” says Chaffee. “The writing life is a journey, and we are all in process and working toward a deeper understanding of our gifts.”

The event takes place at Mercy By the Sea in Madison, a 33 acre, waterfront retreat on Long Island Sound. The retreats present an opportunity for writers to honor their passion for the craft, network with other writers and celebrate the writing life in a relaxed, judgement free, affirming atmosphere.

The all-inclusive event Saturday, July 22 nd, runs 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and includes a continental breakfast and buffet lunch. Registration is $155 per person. To sign up to receive the complimentary Creating A Writing Life Newsletter, or to register for the Creating a Writing Life Retreat, visit www.CreatingAWritingLife.com or call (860) 536-0051.

