Tommy Emmanuel: It's Never Too Late Tour

Ingersoll Auto of Danbury World Music Series

World-renowned fingerstyle guitar player, Tommy Emmanuel, frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords and the bass all at once! Incredibly talented, he started his career as one of Australia’s most in-demand rock musicians, playing guitar with Air Supply, Men At Work and one of Australia’s best-known acts, Dragon. Emmanuel has also worked with Eric Clapton, Doc Watson, John Denver and the incomparable Chet Atkins. In addition to sold out performances and standing ovations, he has received two Grammy nominations, two ARIA awards from the Australian equivalent of the Recording Academy, numerous honors and the privilege of performing during the closing ceremony of the Sydney Olympics. Tommy Emmanuel’s performance style of forgoing a set list and improvising his way through many of his songs to capture and shape the mood of the room has helped build his global audience and never disappoints!