Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series

Brett Dennen’s roots-based sound incorporates elements of Americana, pop, bluegrass and alt-country. The folk/pop musician and songwriter recently released his sixth album, Por Favor – an intimate and revealing new album. Produced by Dave Cobb, fresh from his Grammy-winning work with Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell, the record strips Dennen to his core as a songwriter with nothing to hide. A follow up to 2013’s Smoke and Mirrors, his sixth studio album dives deep into loneliness, loss, and love and all its side effects. It’s the sound of an artist working through his insecurities in song, and thereby letting go of them. But it’s by no means a sad affair, nor is it the “rainy day record” Dennen initially thought he was making. Often framed by uplifting choruses and bright acoustic arrangements, these songs brim with optimism, the palpable sense that the tide is turning. “And I want to love you for the way you are/ Not the way I am/ So let’s go now/ Back to the bonfire where we began,” he sings over a chugging groove on “Bonfire.” In addition to his studio albums, Dennen has become a festival favorite playing Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Lyons Folk Festival among others. His songs have been featured on TV and in movies including Parenthood, Grey’s Anatomy and Horrible Bosses.