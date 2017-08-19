Chad Calek Presents Sir Noface Lives Tour

Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series

Documentary Film Screening & Q&A with Chad Calek

Chad Calek is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and world-renowned paranormal investigator most-known as the on-screen focus and Director of his autobiographical AMERICAN GHOST HUNTER documentary. He is also well known for his time spent as the Co-Star and Director of five seasons of A&E’s hit reality series PARANORMAL STATE, which included Calek’s spin-off special for A&E, titled THE GHOST PROPHECIES. In total, Calek has spent 25 years investigating the world’s most haunted locations, often completely alone, in search for an answer to the bizarre, the mysterious and the unexplained. After spending nearly a month filming in Australia, Calek is back on the road for the SIR NOFACE LIVES TOUR in order to showcase his most recent documentary, titled SIR NOFACE, as Calek claims to have finally discovered the footage that definitively proves the existence of ghosts, which was captured during a paranormal investigation that was officially sanctioned by the Australian Government.