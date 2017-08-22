Ann Wilson of Heart
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity
“Ann Wilson of Heart” the next step of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s journey – the step that puts it all together. The present meets the past and joins the timeless. All of the songs that make up the essence of Ann Wilson will be on display; Heart songs (“Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Magic Man,” and many more), songs from Ann’s solo projects, and songs that have influenced and inspired Ann throughout her life. The show, like the woman herself, will know no bounds. Joined – not backed – by a band of true artists, Ann’s true voice will be heard.
Tuesday, 22 August, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$90
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.