Fathom Events in HD: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

A Special 35th Anniversary Event

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 2pm & 7pm

Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movie Series

Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home. Winning four Academy Awards®, including one for the iconic score by John Williams, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is “one of the great American films” (Leonard Maltin) that forever belongs in the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere.

Rated: PG
Run Time: 2h 5m

Sunday, 20 August, 2017

Ridgefield Playhouse

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

