Fathom Events in HD: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
A Special 35th Anniversary Event
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 2pm & 7pm
Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movie Series
Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home. Winning four Academy Awards®, including one for the iconic score by John Williams, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is “one of the great American films” (Leonard Maltin) that forever belongs in the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere.
Rated: PG
Run Time: 2h 5m
Sunday, 20 August, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Cost:$12.50
