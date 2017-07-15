Best of Breath and Beats with Yogi Brian Buturla and DJ Norbs 3000
Best of Breath and Beats Summer Series with DJ Norbs 3000 and Yogi Brian.
Unbelievable SOUND & YOGA EXPERIENCE!
Join us @ the Oxford Creative Center, Stamford CT 7/15 @ 2:00 - 3:30 Pm for Pranayama, Dharma Yoga Asana and Meditation.
DJ Norbs will continue to play his sounds 3:30 - 4:30 Pm
Cost: $25
* Please bring your own yoga mat*
Oxford Creative Center
1231 Washington Blvd.
Stamford, CT 06901
Saturday, 15 July, 2017
Contact:Yogi Brian Buturla
Phone: 203-838-9644
Cost:$25
