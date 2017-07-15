Tweet Best of Breath and Beats with Yogi Brian Buturla and DJ Norbs 3000

Best of Breath and Beats Summer Series with DJ Norbs 3000 and Yogi Brian.



Unbelievable SOUND & YOGA EXPERIENCE! Join us @ the Oxford Creative Center, Stamford CT 7/15 @ 2:00 - 3:30 Pm for Pranayama, Dharma Yoga Asana and Meditation. DJ Norbs will continue to play his sounds 3:30 - 4:30 Pm Cost: $25 * Please bring your own yoga mat* Oxford Creative Center

02:00 PM - 03:30 PM Contact: Yogi Brian Buturla



Yogi Brian ButurlaPhone: 203-838-9644Website: Click to Visit

