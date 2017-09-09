Meditation is Movement with Yogi Brian Buturla

This event will include:



An experience designed to heighten your consciousness and feel good. A workshop to learn about the benefits of yoga asana integrated with select music. An opportunity to make friends and nurture friendships.



After the workshop participants will enjoy a light meal complemented with tea. Hopefully, leaving with a renewed sense of self and inspiration to work through stress, frustration or emotional pain.

Yogi Brian will teach the Dharma Yoga Series while Miriam 'Sita' Zernis play LIVE music.

Cost: $25 per person

Location: Oxford Creative Center

1231 Washington Blvd.

Stamford, CT 06902

United States

Time: 2:00-3:30 Pm



*Please bring your own mat*