Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet
Mondays, July 10 - August 14, 2:30 - 3 pm
Do you know the difference between a llama and an alpaca? Have you ever given a pig a belly rub? Join us each week for an up-close look at one of our farm animal groups. Discover how we care for and enrich our animals' lives, and have a chance to touch them, too! One animal/animal group per week. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
Monday, 31 July, 2017
Contact:Scott Smith
Phone: 2039776538
Cost:See Details
