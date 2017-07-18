A Day in a Farmer's Life
Tuesdays, July 11 - August 15, 10 - 10:30 am
Learn about the day-to-day life on Heckscher Farm by taking a peek at some of the different chores that have to be done throughout the year. We might milk goats, wash and card wool, create enrichment items for one of our farm animals, or walk a donkey. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
Tuesday, 18 July, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 11 July, 2017
- Tuesday, 25 July, 2017
- Tuesday, 01 August, 2017
- Tuesday, 08 August, 2017
Contact:Scott Smith
Phone: 2039776538
Cost:see details
