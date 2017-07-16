Self Defense for Women at Athleta Greenwich
Please join us at Athleta Greenwich for a self defense class for women with Eve Aronoff Trivella. Eve was a member of the First Woman's Olympic Judo Team in 1988 and earned medals in the World Judo Championships as well as every major competition around the world. She teaches Judo and self defense from beginner to Olympic level and is the owner of Eve's Ultimate Body Training LL.
Sunday, 16 July, 2017
Contact:Georgetta Morque
Phone: 203-625-0129
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.