Waddle, watch, eat and drink in the Main Gallery of Mystic Aquarium with some feathery friends during this great new event! On August 12 from 6:30pm-8:30pm families are invited to enjoy a new dining experience- Pizza with Penguins! Similar to the popular Pancakes with Penguins, the fan-favorite African penguins make a special dinner-time appearance. Plus, meet Petey the Penguin! If Penguins ate pizza, it would have anchovies on it! While anchovies won't make this menu, kids and adults alike will love all the options on the pizza buffet and beverage bar! It's fun for the whole family and for kids of all ages!