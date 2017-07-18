Samba Dance Lessons for Beginners (6 week series)
Samba is a sexy, happy dance that is easy to learn; if you dance Salsa then you will have a good head start learning this popular dance from Brazil. No partner needed.
Instructor: Bob Blank
6-week series every Tuesday at 8:30 from 7/18- 8/22.
$95 until July 11
$105 regular price starts July 12
To register call (203)967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 2039673105
Website: Click to Visit
