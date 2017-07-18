Event calendar brought to you by

Samba Dance Lessons for Beginners (6 week series)

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Samba is a sexy, happy dance that is easy to learn; if you dance Salsa then you will have a good head start learning this popular dance from Brazil. No partner needed.

Instructor: Bob Blank

6-week series every Tuesday at 8:30 from 7/18- 8/22.

$95 until July 11
$105 regular price starts July 12

To register call (203)967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com

Tuesday, 18 July, 2017

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 2039673105
Cost:

$95 until July 11; $105 regular price starts July 12

