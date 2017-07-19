Kizomba Beginner 1 Dance Lessons (6 week series)

Kizomba: Beginners wanted!



If you always wanted to learn Kizomba, Latin Moves has a 6 week beginner series for you! Bob will teach you the fundamentals of this sensual dance with basic patterns, partnerwork and styling. After 6 weeks you will be able to dance simple Kizomba patterns socially and be ready for more!



Beg. 1: 7:30 - 8:30 pm



The series continues every Wednesday from July 19 - Aug 23.



$95 pre-registration price, up until July 12!

$105 regular price begins July 13



Visit latinmovesdance.com or call 203-967-3105 to register!