Ballroom Basics (6 week series)

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Basic ballroom is far from basic - learn how to partner and move to music easily. Learn Tango and Foxtrot with Ballroom champ Bob Blank!! No partner required.

6-week series will run on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm, July 19 - Aug. 23

$95 early bird; $105 regular

To register call (203)967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 2039673105
$95 early bird; $105 regular

