Ballroom Basics (6 week series)

Basic ballroom is far from basic - learn how to partner and move to music easily. Learn Tango and Foxtrot with Ballroom champ Bob Blank!! No partner required.

6-week series will run on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm, July 19 - Aug. 23

$95 early bird; $105 regular

To register call (203)967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com