Brown Brings Live: Eat Your Science

The “Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science”, stage show features Brown’s comedy, talk show antics, multimedia presentations and music (yes, he sings), but Brown is adding a slew of fresh ingredients to this year’s tour, including new puppets, songs and bigger and potentially more dangerous experiments. Brown has a knack for mixing together a perfect base of science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. Critics and fans rave about the interactive fun when Brown invites an audience member on stage to serve as his assistant. According to Alton, “there will be plenty of new therapy inducing opportunities during our audience participation segments. Brown has hosted numerous series including, “Cutthroat Kitchen,” “Camp Cutthroat” and “Iron Chef America” and created, produced and hosted the Peabody award winning series, “Good Eats” for 13 years on Food Network. Good Eats can still be seen on the Cooking Channel and Netflix.