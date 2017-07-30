Event calendar brought to you by

Lecture Series at the 1750 Ogden House: What's Best for Bees?

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

Join the Backyard Beekeepers Association for a discussion on the various aspects of beekeeping. Please bring a lawn chair and umbrella.

Sunday, 30 July, 2017

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.