Lecture Series at the 1750 Ogden House: What's Best for Bees?
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
Join the Backyard Beekeepers Association for a discussion on the various aspects of beekeeping. Please bring a lawn chair and umbrella.
Saturday, 19 August, 2017
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
