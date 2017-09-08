Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival

The 2017 Oyster Festival will feature live music from dozens of bands on multiple stages. Friday night’s musical highlight on the main stage is the Billy Joel tribute band, Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot. DelGuidice was hand picked and hired by Billy Joel himself, and is currently on tour with Billy Joel playing rhythm guitar and vocals, along with other members of Big Shot. Saturday’s entertainment will include Latin Rock Santana tribute band, Sacred Fire, and Desert Highway, a band celebrating the music of the Eagles. On Sunday, Eight To The Bar, a colorful mix of forties jazz and swing, fifties jump blues, and their own swing-influenced music, will hit the main stage. Other musical acts during the weekend include Ripchord, of the Connecticut National Guard 102nd Army Band, singer/songwriter Alex Shillo, the VMI Commanders Jazz Band, and Funky Dawgz Brass Band.

Attendees will also enjoy these other Festival entertainment and attractions, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, the Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show with motorcycle acts and other daredevil stunts, a craft beer tent with more than 40 beers, an Arts & Crafts Pavilion with items from more than 100 artisans and crafters, an oyster slurping contest, and more. Attendees will not go hungry with a wide range of culinary treats available at the international food court provided by local non-profit organizations.

Children will have plenty to entertain them. In addition to amusement rides, there will be live children’s entertainment at the Kid’s Cove all weekend with circus acts by the Seaport Circus, featuring clowns, jugglers, magicians, acrobats and hula hoops artists under the big tent. There will also be meet and greets with favorite characters from today’s most popular movies and TV shows on Saturday and Sunday. Special family and children’s packages for entrance, rides and meals are available on Sunday, Family Day.