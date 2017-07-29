Reptile Expo free for kids and familes!

FREE REPTILE EXPO

Chester Addison Community Center

12pm-3pm, 245 Selleck Street, Stamford

The Annual Reptile Expo will be held at the Chester Addison Community Center at 245 Selleck Street in Stamford from 12pm-3pm. Learn from local breeders and kids all about reptiles and their different traits, behaviors, adaptations, mutations, diets, and more. Fun activities include a photobooth where kids can hold various reptiles, a free raffle, prizes, and a special demonstration of a live feeding of a snake (at approximately 2pm). Some breeders will have reptiles for sale. Admission is free of charge. For more information please call 203-348-6491.