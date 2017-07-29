Reptile Expo free for kids and familes!
FREE REPTILE EXPO
Chester Addison Community Center
12pm-3pm, 245 Selleck Street, Stamford
The Annual Reptile Expo will be held at the Chester Addison Community Center at 245 Selleck Street in Stamford from 12pm-3pm. Learn from local breeders and kids all about reptiles and their different traits, behaviors, adaptations, mutations, diets, and more. Fun activities include a photobooth where kids can hold various reptiles, a free raffle, prizes, and a special demonstration of a live feeding of a snake (at approximately 2pm). Some breeders will have reptiles for sale. Admission is free of charge. For more information please call 203-348-6491.
Saturday, 29 July, 2017
Contact:Phone: 203-348-6491
Cost:free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.