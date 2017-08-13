Help us celebrate our favorite non-traditional holiday, National S'mores Day. As a special part of our Edible Science series, we'll explore why marshmallows turn brown in the campfire and then stack them on grahams with chocolate for a yummy treat! Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.