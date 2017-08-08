Art of the Northeast Walk & Talk
Silvermine Arts Center
1037 Silvermine Rd
New Canaan, CT 06840
Website: Click to Visit
Silvermine galleries will be featuring an artist talk with several of this year's Art of the Northeast exhibiting artists. This event is free and open to the public. The talk will feature discussion about the work and process from the following exhibiting artists:
Ellen Hopkins Fountain, Patricia Warfiled Jinishian Award for Painting Winner
Myke Karlowski
Michael Kozlowski
Barbara Marks, Andy and Marsha Glazer Award for Painting Winner
Rick Shaefer, Best in Show
Tuesday, 08 August, 2017
Contact:Jeffrey Mueller
Cost:Free and Open to the Public
