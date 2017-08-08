Tweet Art of the Northeast Walk & Talk

Silvermine Arts Center 1037 Silvermine Rd

New Canaan , CT 06840



Website:

Silvermine galleries will be featuring an artist talk with several of this year's Art of the Northeast exhibiting artists. This event is free and open to the public. The talk will feature discussion about the work and process from the following exhibiting artists: Ellen Hopkins Fountain, Patricia Warfiled Jinishian Award for Painting Winner Myke Karlowski Michael Kozlowski Barbara Marks, Andy and Marsha Glazer Award for Painting Winner Rick Shaefer, Best in Show

06:00 PM





Categories:

