Exhibit Opeining- Signs of the Times

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

August 10-November 26

How do I get there, and where do I go? Signs direct people to and fro, and call attention to specific places and locations. Beyond the words they carry, they use symbols, color and design to communicate their message. Explore how signs have been used around Fairfield over the years. Visitors can learn how some of Fairfield’s streets got their names, and try their hand at making their own signs.

Thursday, 10 August, 2017

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit

Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students:

