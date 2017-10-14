Cocktails & Comedy
A fun filled evening to benefit The Undies Project with Comédienne Robin Fox. There will be a fabulous silent auction, cash bar, a signature cocktail designed by Debra Ponzek, hors d'oeuvres and desserts by Aux Délices and piano music by Robert Marullo.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online on our website www.theundiesproject.org.
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Contact:Lucy Langley
Phone: 203-869-8249
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$95 per ticket
