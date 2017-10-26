Museum After Dark: The Other Witch Hunt of 1692

Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

The Salem witch hunt of 1692 is among the most infamous events in early American history; however, it was not the only such episode to occur in New England that year. Acclaimed Early American scholar Richard Godbeer's thrilling book, Escaping Salem, reconstructs the "other witch hunt" of 1692 that took place in Stamford and in Fairfield, Connecticut. Professor Godbeer takes readers students on a revealing journey into the mental world of early America, shattering the stereotype of early New Englanders as quick to accuse and condemn. Drawing on eyewitness testimony, Godbeer tells the story of Kate Branch, a seventeen-year-old afflicted by strange visions and given to blood-chilling wails of pain and fright. Branch accused several women of bewitching her, two of whom were put on trial for witchcraft.

Professor Godbeer takes us inside the Connecticut courtroom and into the minds of the surprisingly skeptical townspeople. Were the pain and screaming due to natural or supernatural causes? Was Branch simply faking the symptoms? And if she was indeed bewitched, why believe her specific accusations, since her information came from demons who might well be lying? For the judges, Godbeer shows, the trial was a legal thicket. All agreed that witches posed a real and serious threat, but proving witchcraft (an invisible crime) in court was another matter. The stakes were high--if found guilty, the two accused women would be hanged.