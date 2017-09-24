Honey Day at the 1750 Ogden House
Members; Free: Non-Members; $5 Adults, $3 Children, free for children 5 and under.
Celebrate the colonial legacy of the honey bee and learn about beekeeping, enjoy sun tea and refreshments. Make family-friendly crafts and learn about the Colonial Kitchen Garden with volunteers from the Fairfield Garden Club. Inside the Ogden House, enjoy tours of this historic saltbox led by Museum Docents.
Sunday, 24 September, 2017
