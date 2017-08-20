Honeybee Open Hive
Sunday, August 20, 11 am - 2 pm
On National Honeybee Day, we champion our smallest, most industrious farm residents. Discover the buzz during hive demos (weather permitting) and a honey bee scavenger hunt at our Sunday Farm Market. You'll plant native wildflower seeds to take home and meet some other 6- legged creatures. We'll also have a tasting of a variety of honeys, including SM&NC honey, a honey that tastes like marshmallows, and the "champagne" of honeys. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programsand special events.
More...