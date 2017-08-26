St. Andrew's Neighborhood Block Party
A free, fun-filled afternoon of family activities -- something for everyone, hosted by St. Andrew's Church in downtown Stamford. Bagpipes, food trucks, steel drum band, line dancing, sacred music, kids drawing and more.
Saturday, 26 August, 2017
Contact:Matt Ferguson
Phone: 203 325 4359
Cost:Free
