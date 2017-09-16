Book Release Reception: Rochelle Almeida, PhD

Please join Pequot Library in celebrating the release of Southport resident and Library friend Dr. Rochelle Almeida’s new book "Britain’s Anglo-Indians: The Invisibility of Assimilation." Rochelle Almeida, PhD is a professor of Liberal Studies at New York University, a certified docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and past recipient of the Pequot Library’s Stanley-Crane Volunteer of the Year Award.

• A 30-40 minute author talk • Reception with the author • Book sales & signing

Free and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres served.

About the Book: Anglo-Indians form the human legacy created and left behind on the Indian sub-continent by European imperialism. When Independence was achieved from the British Raj in 1947, an exodus numbering an estimated 50,000 emigrated to Great Britain between 1948–62, under the terms of the British Nationality Act of 1948. But sixty odd years after their resettlement in Britain, the “First Wave” Anglo-Indian immigrant community continues to remain obscure among India’s global diaspora.

Through meticulous ethnographic field research conducted amidst the community in Britain over a decade, Rochelle Almeida provides evidence that immigrant Anglo-Indians remain on the cultural periphery despite more than half a century. Through a critical scrutiny of multi-ethnic Anglophone literature and cinema, the modes and methods they employed in seeking integration and the reasons for their near-invisibility in Britain as an immigrant South Asian community are closely examined in this much-needed volume.

About the Author: Born in Bombay, India, Rochelle Almeida taught at Jai Hind College, Bombay and in the graduate English Department at the University of Bombay before joining the Liberal Studies Program at NYU in 1994. She has also taught at Exeter College, University of Oxford, UK, and in the Global Liberal Studies Program at NYU-London. She was awarded the Provost's Global Research Initiatives Fellowship at NYU-London in Fall 2016.

Almeida’s publications include three monographs and two edited anthologies. She has given invited lectures on her ethnographic research on Britain's Anglo-Indians at Columbia University, New York, the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, University of Leeds, in the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London, University of Padua in Italy and the University of Bombay. She has presented research papers at conferences around the world and has had significant publications in peer-reviewed journals.