Gilded Age Gala

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum

295 West Ave
 Norwalk, CT 06850

Website: Click to Visit

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Gilded Age Gala will include cocktails, a black-tie dinner, live and silent auctions, the exhibit preview, Gilded Age Redux by the Rowayton Arts Center, and a special presentation by Comedian Brian Grossi.

Mr. Grossi has performed at The New York Comedy Club, The Broadway Comedy Club, Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline’s on Broadway and the world-famous Metropolitan Room, among others.

Saturday, 14 October, 2017

Melissa

Phone: 203-838-9799
Website: Click to Visit

$200-250Single tkts, $1200-2000Tables

