3rd Annual SilverSource Autumn Breakfast
Now more than ever, technology is redefining how we will age. From robotics, integrated care planning, memory aids and wander detection to wearables and gene sequencing, investments in innovation are clearly benefiting older consumers and families.
Guest speaker Crispin Baynes, Co-director NY Chapter of Aging 2.0 will discuss cutting-edge technologies, innovative ideas and products that address the challenges and opportunities of aging. Winners of the 2017 SilverSource Awards will be honored, and for the first time, the SilverSource Autumn Breakfast will include an interactive panel discussion. Opportunities to network with CEOs, investors, entrepreneurs and tech professionals will abound, and attendees will leave informed and inspired.
For more information visit www.SilverSource.org or call 203-324-6584
Tuesday, 17 October, 2017
