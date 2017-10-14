Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend with Tchaikovsky & Rimsky-Korsakov

October 14 at 8pm & October 15 at 3pm

Lidiya Yankovskaya, Guest Conductor

Stefan Jackiw, violin

Glinka Ruslan & Lyudmilla: Overture

Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 1 in E minor

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major

LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.

JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm

Tickets starting at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.

Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org

---------------------------------------------------------

Opening Night Gala Dinner & Concert Saturday, October 14that the Palace Theatre

Stamford Symphony kicks off the 2017-2018 Season, Our Next Maestro, in Black & White. The Prelude Gala honors Barbara Soroca for 39 years of service as CEO and President of Stamford Symphony. This elegant evening of cocktails, dinner and opening night concert will benefit Stamford Symphony and its education programs. Individual tickets and tables available. Please call Patron Services at 203.325.1407 x10 to learn more.