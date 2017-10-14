Event calendar brought to you by

Stamford Symphony Opening Weekend with Tchaikovsky & Rimsky-Korsakov

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

October 14 at 8pm & October 15 at 3pm

 Lidiya Yankovskaya, Guest Conductor

Stefan Jackiw, violin

 Glinka                    Ruslan & Lyudmilla: Overture

Rimsky-Korsakov     Symphony No. 1 in E minor

Tchaikovsky             Violin Concerto in D Major

 LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.

JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm

Tickets starting at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org

---------------------------------------------------------

Opening Night Gala Dinner & Concert Saturday, October 14that the Palace Theatre

Stamford Symphony kicks off the 2017-2018 Season, Our Next Maestro, in Black & White. The Prelude Gala  honors Barbara Soroca for 39 years of service as CEO and President of Stamford Symphony. This elegant evening of cocktails, dinner and opening night concert will benefit Stamford Symphony and its education programs. Individual tickets and tables available.  Please call Patron Services at 203.325.1407 x10 to learn more.

Saturday, 14 October, 2017

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 2033251407 x14
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Tickets starting at $25.

