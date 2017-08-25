XANADU
A man. A muse. A life-altering musical comedy. Back by popular demand, XANADU returns to Trevi Lounge for one weekend only! Don't miss out on the most fun you'll have in Fairfield. (21+ ONLY) For tickets visit www.longview-theatricals.com Book by Douglas Carter Beane, Music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar, Based on the Universal Pictures film, Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel, Origionally produced on Broadeway by Robert Ahrens, DanVickery, Tara Smith/B. Swibel, Sara Murchison,/Dale Smith & Cari Smulyan
XANADU IS PRESENTED THROUGH SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT WITH MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL (MTI) ALL AUTHORIZED PERFORMANCE MATERIALS ARE ALSO SUPPLIED BY MTI WW.MTISHOWS.COM
Friday, 25 August, 2017
Cost:$15
