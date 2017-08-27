Event calendar brought to you by

XANADU

Trevi Lounge

548 Kings Highway Cutoff
 Fairfield, CT 06824

A man. A muse. A life-altering musical comedy. Back by popular demand, XANADU returns to Trevi Lounge for one weekend only! Don't miss out on the most fun you'll have in Fairfield. (21+ ONLY) For tickets visit www.longview-theatricals.com Book by Douglas Carter Beane, Music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar, Based on the Universal Pictures film, Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel, Origionally produced on Broadeway by Robert Ahrens, DanVickery, Tara Smith/B. Swibel, Sara Murchison,/Dale Smith & Cari Smulyan

XANADU IS PRESENTED THROUGH SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT WITH MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL (MTI) ALL AUTHORIZED PERFORMANCE MATERIALS ARE ALSO SUPPLIED BY MTI WW.MTISHOWS.COM

Sunday, 27 August, 2017

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Amy

Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.