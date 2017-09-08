Family Overnight at Mystic Aquarium
Spend the night with us! Pack your sleeping bag and pillow for an overnight adventure starting Friday, September 8 at 7pm. Explore cool frogs, learn about amphibians in danger then enjoy a light snack before crashing next to your favorite indoor exhibit for the night. Advanced registration required. Spots fill fast, so reserve yours today! Visit MysticAquarium.org to learn more.
General Adult $65, General Child $55; Member Adult $55, Member Child $45
Friday, 08 September, 2017
