Heroes Week at Mystic Aquarium
We’re celebrating the heroic deeds of our police, fire and emergency medical services personnel for an entire week starting Saturday, September 9. Show your badge at the admission booth and enjoy free general admission to enjoy a fun break out of uniform. Plus, immediate family members enjoy a special discounted rate! It’s just our way of saying ‘Thank you!’ Learn more at MysticAquarium.org.
Free for police, fire and emergency medical services personnel with badge; Discounted rate of $20.99/Adult, $15.99/youth, $13.99/Child available for immediate family members
Sunday, 17 September, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Stephanie Bramich
Phone: 8605725955
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.