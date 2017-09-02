Warren Ct Town Wide Tage Sale
Town of Warren Department of Parks & Recreation will hold their Third Annual Town Wide Town Tag Sale. Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm.Â Route maps showing the locations will be available Wednesday, August 30th.Â For additional information visit warrenct.org.
Come visit the Town of Warren and take advantage of the multiple tag sales around our town.
Saturday, 02 September, 2017
Contact:Mindy Pettit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.