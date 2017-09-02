WVFC Tag Sale

The Warren Volunteer Fire Company will be holding a pre-Fall Festival Tag Sale on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm.Â This event will be held at the Warren Woods Town Park (at the big white barn on the hill) at 255 Brick School Road.

Take advantage of all the items we have to offer including but not limited to: Furniture (old and not so old), Tools, Pictures, house hold items, and much more.