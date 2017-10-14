Event calendar brought to you by

Harvest Jam

Ives Concert Park

43 Lake Ave Ext
 Danbury, CT 06811
USA

Harvest Jam delivers a unique and robust experience filled with live music featuring national recording artist James Otto, also featuring AJ Jansen, Danbury's own Whitewood and Mike Collin's Band. There will also be delicious local food and plenty of October brews and ciders all available for purchase.

http://ctharvestjam.com

Saturday, 14 October, 2017

Contact:

Missy Repola

Phone: 203-775-1212
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Adv: $15 Day Of: $20

