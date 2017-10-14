Harvest Jam
Harvest Jam delivers a unique and robust experience filled with live music featuring national recording artist James Otto, also featuring AJ Jansen, Danbury's own Whitewood and Mike Collin's Band. There will also be delicious local food and plenty of October brews and ciders all available for purchase.
Saturday, 14 October, 2017
Contact:Missy Repola
Phone: 203-775-1212
Cost:Adv: $15 Day Of: $20
