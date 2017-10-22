Gunsmoke Concert
The award winning CT multigenerational family band, presenting traditional Country Music, will be introducing a bit of the Grand Ole Opry in a 75-minute concert. Get ready to stamp your feet, clap your hands, enjoy lively music and delicious vittles!
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors and students.
Sunday, 22 October, 2017
Contact:Claudia Bilotti
Phone: 203-258-0105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:25
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.