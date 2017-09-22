Charles neville & Kahlif Neville
This father / son duo is a rare treat to witness, and an extraordinary event in the intimate space of The Buttonwood Tree.
Charles Neville: A ride on St. Charles Avenue trolley in New Orleans early in the morning may catch Charles Neville in his favorite location practicing T’ai Chi. The Neville Brother most known for his pursuit of Eastern spiritual knowledge is also the family’s keeper of the horn. His brothers affectionately refer to him as “The Horn Man.” His saxophone won him a Grammy in 1989 for his haunting rendition of “Healing Chant” on the Yellow Moon CD. But the instrument’s history goes way back for this artist with five decades of musical experience, long predating the formation of the family band in 1977.
Khalif Neville: Khalif‘s musical heritage runs deep; born into the first family of New Orleans music, the Nevilles have long been recognized as ambassadors for the city’s distinctive style of funk, soul and R&B. Khalif spent the first few years of his life steeping in the Crescent City’s cultural gumbo, then moved to Western Massachusetts where he began voraciously studying music with his father, Charles Neville. Now in his early twenties, Khalifhas earned his stripes as an accomplished pianist, composer, lyricist, and torch bearer of the New Orleans tradition.
Friday, 22 September, 2017
Contact:Anne Marie
Phone: (860)347-4957
Website: Click to Visit
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP period for this event ended 09/05/2017
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.