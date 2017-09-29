Danika & The Jeb

She’s a songwriter who was almost a doctor. He’s a guitar aficionado who owns and operates his own guitar instruction company. Together they form the duo Danika Holmes featuring Jeb Hart, a soulful combination of acoustic pop and blues that hits the heart with their blended talents.

Hailed as “a captivating singer in a truly soulful duo,” by Emmy Award winning songwriter Trey Bruce, Holmes initially started as a solo artist, her songs playing on Sirius XM’s Coffee House station and on 150 radio stations nationwide. Her belief is that a well written song can embody all emotions of the human existence and she articulates that beautifully with her slightly raspy yet gentle voice and truthful lyrics.

Jeb Hart can tell a story with six strings – “I’ve seen some of the best guitarists that rock, blues and country have to offer.” says Entertainment reporter Jim Renke. ” Jeb Hart can hold his own with any of them. His heart and passion are matched only by his technical skills.” The multi-faceted Hart began playing music at the age of 9 – shortly thereafter he began a 16 year career of guitar instruction, opening his own companySix Month Guitar. Performing with various bands, ranging in genres from blues to rock, country to big band, Jeb found the partner he was looking for in Danika.