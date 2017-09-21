Fall Breakout Day: Drawing, Dragons, and Designs

Celebrate our fall exhibition, Illustrations of Imaginative Literature: The Korshak Collection, as we explore the intersections of nature, science, and art. Get a chance to sketch some amazing artifacts from the Stamford Museum's Permanent Collection, meet some live animals straight out of our favorite fantasy books, and create your own creature out of clay. Test your science fiction knowledge during our trivia challenge, create some great self-guided crafts, and complete a scavenger hunt in our Museum Galleries. Roast a dough snake over the campfire from 2:30 - 3 pm to celebrate the end of our day. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

