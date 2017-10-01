Event calendar brought to you by

Hay Day

Hill-Stead Museum

35 Mountain Road
 Farmington, 06032
US

Fall Family Fun at the Hill-Stead Museum

All Day10am – 4pm

Tour the museum at your leisure, plus live show tunes on the Steinway 1 – 4pm.
Eat gourmet food! Culteavo is serving family-friendly food,
hot cider, cocoa, coffee & tea at The Tea Room at Hill-Stead.
Be a pumpkin Picasso! Paint a FREE pumpkin / one per child.
Visit the Clatter Ridge sheep.
Shop for toys, books and gifts at the Museum Shop.
Play costume dress-up in the Education Station.

11am – 2pm Activities


Hay wagon rides Face painting Haystack treasure hunt
Live music by Essex Corinthian Jazz Band Touch a fire truck and tractor

Admission

Family/Grandparent Museum Members and above: Adults are FREE; Children $5
Non-Members: Adults $15; Children $10

Special Exhibition Guided Tours of From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection will also be available.


Visit hillstead.org for information on tours and upcoming programs.

Sunday, 01 October, 2017

Contact:

Lisa Lappe

Phone: 18606774787
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

