Hay Day
Fall Family Fun at the Hill-Stead Museum
All Day10am – 4pm
Tour the museum at your leisure, plus live show tunes on the Steinway 1 – 4pm.
Eat gourmet food! Culteavo is serving family-friendly food,
hot cider, cocoa, coffee & tea at The Tea Room at Hill-Stead.
Be a pumpkin Picasso! Paint a FREE pumpkin / one per child.
Visit the Clatter Ridge sheep.
Shop for toys, books and gifts at the Museum Shop.
Play costume dress-up in the Education Station.
11am – 2pm Activities
Hay wagon rides Face painting Haystack treasure hunt
Live music by Essex Corinthian Jazz Band Touch a fire truck and tractor
Admission
Family/Grandparent Museum Members and above: Adults are FREE; Children $5
Non-Members: Adults $15; Children $10
Special Exhibition Guided Tours of From Page to Stage: Broadway Costumes from the Goodspeed Musicals Collection will also be available.
Visit hillstead.org for information on tours and upcoming programs.
Sunday, 01 October, 2017
Contact:Lisa Lappe
Phone: 18606774787
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...